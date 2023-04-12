Myanmar's Junta kills over 100 including children, women in a deadly airstrike

In an act of horrific violence, Myanmar’s military Junta killed over 100 people including children, women in a deadly airstrike on Tuesday. Junta has confirmed that it carried out an air strike on a village in the Sagaing region’s Kanbalu township.

Referring to a witness, The Associated Press reported that a fighter jet dropped bombs directly onto a crowd of around 150 people at around 8 am on Tuesday. Women and 20 to 30 children were among the dead, The Associated Press report said.

The Radio Free Asia shared a video on Twitter, claiming 100 people were killed and more than 50 injured.