Myanmar’s military-backed parliament convenes for first time since 2021 coup

Myanmar on Monday convened its first parliamentary session in more than five years following elections widely criticised for excluding major opposition parties, ensuring that the ruling military and its allies retain overwhelming control over the legislature.

The country’s last parliament never convened after the military seized power from the elected government led by Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021. Since the coup, Myanmar has been governed without a functioning legislature.

The military authorities described elections held in late December and January as a step toward restoring democracy. However, the results ensured that the armed forces and allied parties dominate the new parliament, holding close to 90 per cent of the seats in the bicameral legislature.

Myanmar’s former ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) and other major opposition groups were either barred from participating or declined to contest the polls, saying the process was unfair and designed to entrench military rule.

Heavy security as parliament opens

Delegates dressed in traditional attire arrived in Naypyitaw for the opening sitting of the 373-member lower house at the heavily guarded parliamentary complex.

Security forces sealed roads leading to the building and searched vehicles for explosives before allowing entry to the compound. The complex had recently undergone renovation after suffering significant damage during last year’s earthquake.

The newly convened parliament is expected to begin its work by electing speakers for both chambers, followed by the election of a president and two vice presidents.

During Monday’s session, Khin Yi, chairman of the military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP), was elected speaker of the lower house. Khin Yi is a former general and police chief and is widely seen as a close ally of Myanmar’s military ruler, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing.