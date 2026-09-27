Narayani river crosses danger level in Nepal, posing risk along Gandak
Narayani, known as Gandak in India, rises to around 11 metres at Chitwan’s Devghat station, above the 9-metre danger mark
Narayani River crosses its danger mark in Nepal, rising to around 11 metres and expected to peak at 13 metres, triggering a special flood warning
Authorities urge residents to move to higher ground, as several tributaries also record dangerous water levels and flood risks rise in low-lying areas
Flooding and landslides cause damage elsewhere, with 25 houses swept away in Parbat and three people missing after a landslide in Palpa
Nepalese authorities issue a special flood warning after the Narayani River crosses its danger level in parts of Chitwan and Nawalparasi, with water levels continuing to rise and posing a threat to low-lying areas.
The Narayani, known as the Gandak after it enters India, reaches around 11 metres at the Devghat monitoring station in Chitwan by Sunday morning, well above the 9-metre danger mark, according to the Centre of Hydrology and Water Resources Research (CHWRR).
The CHWRR says the river is expected to continue rising through the afternoon and could peak at around 13 metres at about 11 am. It warns that water levels are likely to remain above the danger mark until the evening, while high flows are expected to continue in several tributaries.
The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) urges people living along the Narayani and its tributaries to move to safer, higher ground and avoid unnecessary travel near riverbanks, bridges, embankments and other vulnerable areas.
The Kali Gandaki, one of the Narayani’s major tributaries, is already flowing significantly above its danger level. The Seti, Madi, Marsyangdi, Daraundi and Chepe rivers have also crossed their warning levels and continue to rise, while the Budhi Gandaki and Trishuli are nearing their warning marks.
Authorities warn of a high risk of flooding and inundation in low-lying and flood-prone areas of Chitwan and Nawalparasi East and West. All three districts are located along the Nepal-India border, raising concerns over possible downstream impacts in India.
Residents living near the Kali Gandaki, Seti, Madi, Marsyangdi, Daraundi, Chepe, Budhi Gandaki and Trishuli rivers have been advised to remain alert and follow instructions issued by local administrations, security agencies and disaster-management authorities.
The warning comes as Nepal experiences heavy and persistent rainfall in several parts of the country since 24 September. The country has already faced severe flooding in the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli river systems.
In western Nepal’s Palpa district, a rain-triggered landslide buries a house in Bhaskatta, leaving three people missing, according to Nepal Police. A rescue team has been deployed to the site.
Flooding has also caused significant damage in Parbat district, where the Kali Gandaki River sweeps away 25 houses in Farse area of Jaljala Rural Municipality-8. Police say around 80 houses are located in the settlement, with the remaining structures at risk.
No deaths have been reported from the incident, and all residents of the affected settlement have been moved to safety.
With the Narayani continuing to rise and several tributaries recording high flows, authorities remain on alert for further flooding and possible impacts in downstream areas.
With IANS inputs