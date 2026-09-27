Narayani river crosses danger level in Nepal, posing risk along Gandak

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) urges people living along the Narayani and its tributaries to move to safer, higher ground and avoid unnecessary travel near riverbanks, bridges, embankments and other vulnerable areas.

The Kali Gandaki, one of the Narayani’s major tributaries, is already flowing significantly above its danger level. The Seti, Madi, Marsyangdi, Daraundi and Chepe rivers have also crossed their warning levels and continue to rise, while the Budhi Gandaki and Trishuli are nearing their warning marks.

Authorities warn of a high risk of flooding and inundation in low-lying and flood-prone areas of Chitwan and Nawalparasi East and West. All three districts are located along the Nepal-India border, raising concerns over possible downstream impacts in India.

Residents living near the Kali Gandaki, Seti, Madi, Marsyangdi, Daraundi, Chepe, Budhi Gandaki and Trishuli rivers have been advised to remain alert and follow instructions issued by local administrations, security agencies and disaster-management authorities.

The warning comes as Nepal experiences heavy and persistent rainfall in several parts of the country since 24 September. The country has already faced severe flooding in the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli river systems.

In western Nepal’s Palpa district, a rain-triggered landslide buries a house in Bhaskatta, leaving three people missing, according to Nepal Police. A rescue team has been deployed to the site.

Flooding has also caused significant damage in Parbat district, where the Kali Gandaki River sweeps away 25 houses in Farse area of Jaljala Rural Municipality-8. Police say around 80 houses are located in the settlement, with the remaining structures at risk.

No deaths have been reported from the incident, and all residents of the affected settlement have been moved to safety.

With the Narayani continuing to rise and several tributaries recording high flows, authorities remain on alert for further flooding and possible impacts in downstream areas.

With IANS inputs