Modi is great, but good friend Donald can destroy his political career

“Modi is a great man. He loves Trump… Mow I do not know if the word ‘love’… I do not want you to take that… I don’t want to destroy his political career,” mulled US president Donald Trump at the White House on 17 October, Wednesday.

He had started by saying that Modi had called to say that Trump was great and that India would stop buying oil from Russia, before he corrected himself and added that that Modi is a great man — something that the US president repeats often enough, to the delight of Modi fans.

It is not easy to decipher what President Trump says at the best of times, but he does usually manage to at least signal what he wants to. In this case, however, he baffled observers by saying that he did not want to destroy Modi’s political career.

Whatever could he have meant? Why would Modi’s career end if he called the US president ‘great’? Was it related to Trump’s use of the word ‘love’, and did the word carry any special significance that only Modi and Trump are aware of?

It was certainly inappropriate, because whether world leaders love each other or not, they scarcely talk about it in public. It made people uneasy because it suggested to fertile minds that the American deep state had more information about ‘love’ than Trump or Modi would divulge.