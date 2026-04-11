Artemis II's historic journey around moon ends with dramatic splashdown

Astronauts aboard the Artemis II mission splashed down safely in the Pacific Ocean on Friday, 10 April, marking the end of humanity’s first crewed lunar voyage in more than 50 years and a major milestone in NASA’s renewed push to establish a long-term presence on the moon.

The four-member crew — commander Reid Wiseman, pilot Victor Glover, Christina Koch and Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen — completed a record-breaking flyby of the moon that offered unprecedented views of the lunar far side and a total solar eclipse.

Travelling at Mach 33, or 33 times the speed of sound, the Orion capsule, named Integrity, re-entered Earth’s atmosphere in a fiery descent reminiscent of the Apollo-era missions of the 1960s and 1970s. The spacecraft operated on automatic pilot during re-entry, enduring intense heat as it passed through a communications blackout caused by plasma surrounding the capsule.

Tension mounted in Mission Control as engineers monitored the performance of the capsule’s heat shield, a critical safety feature designed to withstand temperatures of several thousand degrees. The spacecraft’s previous uncrewed test flight in 2022 had revealed pockmarks on the shield’s exterior, raising concerns about its durability.