NASA finds novel ways to track climate change

Using two space-based studies, NASA has been observing climate change and groundwater loss across the planet.



Its Global Ecosystem Dynamics Investigation (GEDI) mission, ecosystem and climate researchers can quickly locate their regions of interest and study forest structure and carbon content with greater precision than in the past.



GEDI is a high-resolution lidar instrument designed specifically to measure vegetation from the International Space Station (ISS). It rapidly bounces laser pulses off the trees and shrubs below to create detailed 3D maps of forests and land formations.

With its newest data product, GEDI mission provides the first near-global estimate of aboveground forest biomass and the carbon it stores - filling a key gap in climate research.