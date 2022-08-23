NASA gives nod for uncrewed Moon mission launch on August 29

NASA had earlier tentatively selected 3 dates for the launch: August 29, September 2, and September 5 for the uncrewed mission.



The US space agency last week identified 13 candidate landing regions near the lunar south pole, as it prepares to send humans back to the Moon under the Artemis programme in 2024.



Each region contains multiple potential landing sites for Artemis III, which will be the first of the Artemis missions to bring crew to the lunar surface, including the first woman to set foot on the Moon.