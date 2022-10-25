NASA kicks off study to unravel UFO mysteries

Without access to an extensive set of data, it is nearly impossible to verify or explain any observation, thus the focus of the study is to inform NASA what possible data could be collected in the future to scientifically discern the nature of UAP.



"NASA has brought together some of the world's leading scientists, data and artificial intelligence practitioners, aerospace safety experts, all with a specific charge, which is to tell us how to apply the full focus of science and data to UAP," said Daniel Evans, the assistant deputy associate administrator for research at NASA's Science Mission Directorate.



The findings will be released to the public in conjunction with NASA's principles of transparency, openness, and