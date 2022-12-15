NASA sensors to detect methane produced by landfills globally

This information can support decision-makers as they work to reduce the concentration of the gas in the atmosphere and limit climate change, said NASA.



Methane produced by the waste sector contributes an estimated 20 per cent of human-caused methane emissions.



Methane is more than 80 times more potent than carbon dioxide in trapping heat in the atmosphere.



"NASA JPL has a decade-long track record of using airborne imaging spectrometers to make high-quality observations of methane point-source emissions," said Robert Green, EMIT's principal investigator at JPL.



After the first year of the Carbon Mapper project, the researchers will conduct a broader survey of more than 10,000 landfills around the world using two satellites in the Carbon Mapper satellite programme.