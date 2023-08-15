NASA terms July as hottest month on record ever since 1880

The US space agency has confirmed that July was the hottest month on record ever since 1880, as heatwaves and wildfires hit the cities in the US and Europe.

According to scientists at NASA's Goddard Institute for Space Studies (GISS) in New York, July 2023 was hotter than any other month in the global temperature record.

Overall, July 2023 was 0.24 degrees Celsius warmer than any other July in NASA's record, and it was 1.18 degrees Celsius warmer than the average July between 1951 and 1980.

High sea surface temperatures contributed to July's record warmth. NASA's analysis shows especially warm ocean temperatures in the eastern tropical Pacific, evidence of the El Nino that began developing in May 2023.