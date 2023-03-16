NASA unveils Artemis Moon mission spacesuit

"NASA's partnership with Axiom is critical to landing astronauts on the Moon and continuing American leadership in space," said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, in a statement.



Building on NASA's years of research and expertise, Axiom's next generation spacesuits will not only enable the first woman to walk on the Moon, but they will also open opportunities for more people to explore and conduct science on the Moon than ever before," he added.



The new Axiom spacesuits are based on NASA's Exploration Extravehicular Mobility Unit (xEMU) spacesuit design.



They are created to provide increased flexibility, greater protection to withstand the harsh environment, and specialised tools to accomplish exploration needs and expand scientific opportunities.