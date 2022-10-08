NASA's Hubble captures spectacular pair of interacting galaxies

"Deciding how to award Hubble observing time is a drawn-out, competitive, and difficult process, and the observations are allocated to use every last second of Hubble time available," said NASA.



However, there is a small but persistent fraction of time - around 2-3 per cent - that goes unused as Hubble turns to point at new targets.



Snapshot programmes not only produce beautiful images but also enable astronomers to gather as much data as possible with Hubble, according to the space agency.



The Hubble Space Telescope was launched into low-Earth orbit in 1990 and remains in operation.