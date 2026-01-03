Nations urge Israel to ease Gaza aid restrictions amid Palestinian suffering

Across Gaza, hundreds of thousands of families have sought refuge in makeshift shelters and overcrowded tents, their homes reduced to rubble in the wake of Israel’s relentless bombardment. The winter rains have only intensified the suffering, causing buildings to collapse and claiming the lives of children succumbing to hypothermia.

The toll of conflict continues even outside the storms: on Friday, Israeli forces killed a Palestinian west of Khan Younis and wounded several others, while a drone strike in Beit Lahiya left four, including a woman and two children, seriously injured, according to hospital sources.

In their statement, the foreign ministers commended the tireless work of the United Nations and other humanitarian groups operating in Gaza under “extremely difficult and complex circumstances.” They demanded that Israel allow UN agencies and international nonprofits to function “in a sustained, predictable, and unrestricted manner,” noting that any impediment to their work is “unacceptable.”

Their condemnation coincides with Israel’s recent move to bar 37 international NGOs in Gaza and the West Bank from operating, citing unmet registration requirements. Critics have denounced the new rules as arbitrary and a violation of humanitarian principles, raising concerns that revealing personal details of Palestinian employees places them in grave danger.

Gaza’s Government Media Office reports that approximately 500 aid workers and volunteers have been killed since the conflict erupted in October 2023. Among those affected, Doctors Without Borders has mourned the loss of 15 colleagues, condemning the Israeli demand for staff lists as “an outrageous overreach” in a context where humanitarian and medical personnel face intimidation, arbitrary detention, and lethal attacks.

As winter storms batter the beleaguered enclave, the world’s eyes turn to Gaza, where the struggle for survival continues amid a humanitarian blockade, relentless conflict, and an urgent call for aid to reach those who need it most.