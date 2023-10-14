Nationwide voting opens for Australia's Indigenous Voice referendum

Polling booths across Australia opened on Saturday for the country's first ever referendum in the 21st century, with voters to decide on whether or not to establish an Indigenous Voice to Parliament.

Millions of Australians will on Saturday vote "yes" or "no" on the proposal to alter the constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing the voice, which would advise the federal Parliament on all issues affecting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, reports Xinhua news agency.

In order for the constitution to be changed, the "yes" vote must secure a double majority, meaning that more than 50 per cent voters nationally, as well as a majority in at least four out of Australia's six states, must vote in favor.

In a final pitch to voters on Friday, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the referendum was an opportunity for Australia to "do better".