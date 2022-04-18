NATO fights Russia to the last Ukrainian

Those who are completely dependent on Western Press for their daily consumption of news may be forgiven for thinking that Russia is losing in Ukraine. However, the actual war on the ground is unfolding quite differently. While Russia’s foray has not been as swift as earlier predicted, it is nevertheless achieving its goals.

This correspondent was in Ukraine in March and had a chance to interact with officers, diplomats and intelligence hacks from NATO countries, especially those from Poland and the United States. These are the guys waging the war for Ukraine. After the initial few interactions, it became evident that Ukrainian General Command has absolutely no say in strategic decision-making and close to very little in tactical matters. Make no mistake; this is not a war between Ukraine and Russia. This is NATO fighting Russia with full force minus the boots-on-ground.

So, what’s the current situation in the middle of April? As thing stands, after the completion of the first phase of the “Special Military Operations” by the Russian Armed Forces, the Ukrainian Forces outside of the Donbas region have been destroyed to being merely an infantry force. It has lost close to 85% of its armoured units including tanks and armoured vehicles including IFVs (Infantry Fighting Vehicles) and APCs (Armoured Personnel Carriers).

Its air force is finished and so is its navy. Even a conservative estimate of its losses suggests that it has over 20,000 soldiers Killed-inAction and over 18,000 wounded to the point where they cannot be deployed.

Similarly, after initial few days of taking out Russian air assets, its air defence apparatus and drones have been destroyed to a heap. Over 200 command & communications centres and radar installations have already been taken out. A total of 240 air defence vehicles— both short-range and long-range—have been destroyed to rubble. Consequently, the Ukrainian military, though holding forth brilliantly, is now incapable of mounting any offensive whatsoever.

Nevertheless, the Ukrainian army is still holding for a number of reasons. For one, the Ukrainian Army still possesses around 40% of its high-mobility Multiple Launch Rocket System(MLRS) and artillery force, which it has deployed amidst population centres making it impossible for the Russians to take them out without collateral civilian damages.