NATO raises alarm over deepening Russia-China ties

"Terrorism, in all its forms and manifestations, is the most direct asymmetric threat to the security of our citizens and to international peace and prosperity. The threats we face are global and interconnected," it said.

At the 75th anniversary summit, NATO took steps to strengthen its deterrence and defence, bolster long-term support to Ukraine so it can prevail in its fight for freedom, and deepen NATO's partnerships.

"We warmly welcome President (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy of Ukraine and the leaders of Australia, Japan, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea and the European Union," said the declaration.

Earlier in the day, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance will reinforce its partnerships in the Indo-Pacific to push against the growing alignment of Russia, China, Iran and North Korea.

"We will increase our support for Ukraine by establishing a NATO coordination and security assistance and training for Ukraine, and by ensuring a sustained support for the long term. Support to Ukraine is not charity. It is in our own security interest," he said.