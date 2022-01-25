NATO reinforces presence in Eastern Europe amid Ukraine tensions

In another development, the US and the UK are withdrawing some staff and dependents from their embassies in Ukraine, stoking fears that a conflict is looming.



Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it considered the US decision "premature and a manifestation of excessive caution".



Ukrainian political analyst Igor Chalenko said the two Western countries have no ample grounds to withdraw some of their staff from their embassies in Kiev as the security situation at the Ukrainian border is relatively stable.



"Considering that there have been no fundamental changes on the Ukrainian borders over the past year (the concentration of Russian troops has even somewhat decreased), today there is no reason to fully support the corresponding step by Washington and London," said Chalenko.



According to the expert, the US and the UK are possibly withdrawing diplomats' families from Kiev in a move to prove the expediency of weapons supplies to Ukraine.



"It can be assumed that such a step with the evacuation is also aimed at leveling the opponents of providing new batches of weapons within these countries," Chalenko said.