Shoigu added that Mariupol is under the control of the Russian army. "Peaceful life is being established in the territories of the LPR and DPR and Ukraine liberated from nationalists. Including Mariupol, the largest industrial and transport hub on the Sea of Azov. It is under the control of the Russian Army," he said at the meeting.



The Russian Ministry of Defence also announced the destruction of six traction electrical substations in Ukraine.



It is noted that through these facilities the Ukrainian troops were supplied with weapons manufactured in the US and European countries.



The West can help stop "war crimes" allegedly carried out by Ukrainian forces if it uses its influence over Kiev and ceases the supply of weapons to the country, Russian President Vladimir Putin told his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday, according to the Kremlin, RT reported.