India-US naval engagement reinforced during Navy Chief's US trip

Ways to expand bilateral maritime security cooperation in sync with fast-expanding India-US strategic partnership figured prominently during Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar's four-day visit to the US, officials said on Sunday, 24 September.

The Chief of Naval Staff visited the US from 19 to 22 September primarily to attend the 25th International Seapower Symposium (ISS). "The visit of the Navy Chief to the US provided a significant opportunity for apex level navy-to-navy engagements for deepening bilateral cooperation as well as engaging with diverse partners across the Indo-Pacific," Indian Navy spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal said.

The ISS is hosted by the US Navy at US Naval War College, Newport, Rhode Island with an aim to enhance its cooperation among like-minded navies to work towards the shared vision of an open and rules-based Indo-Pacific. On the sidelines of the ISS, Admiral Kumar also held bilateral meetings with his counterparts from various countries, including the US, Australia, Egypt, Fiji, Israel, Italy Japan, Kenya, Peru, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and the UK.