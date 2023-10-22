Nawaz Sharif criticised for using state machinery to stage political comeback

As Nawaz Sharif returned home, his rivals criticised the former Pakistan prime minister for using unconstitutional means and the state machinery to stage a political comeback.

Sharif, 73, the three-time prime minister and supremo of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), returned to Pakistan on Saturday, ending his four-year self-imposed exile in London.

His nemesis Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party led the barrage by saying that a “coward fugitive is returning under judicial asylum”.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the PTI led by jailed former premier Imran Khan said that the “state has buried shame, modesty, law and justice with its own hands” by allowing the “national criminal's return" from London.

“The nation is ready to ‘welcome’ its criminal who has been ‘adopted’ by the state,” the PTI spokesperson said, adding that the people will hold accountable the criminals who have robbed the nation from generation to generation.