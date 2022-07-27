Nawaz Sharif wants early elections

He suggested that staying in the government any longer looked set to create more problems than resolving the issues in the absence of genuine support the government should have received from all state organs, said sources.



They said PDM leaders, including Asif Ali Zardari and Maulana Fazlur Rehman, have so far resisted the idea of quitting the government but the Supreme Court's decision to make Pervaiz Elahi Punjab's Chief Minister is highly likely to reinforce the idea, The News reported.



The sources shared that Nawaz Sharif has told his party leaders that obstacles had been created for Shehbaz Sharif's government from the very start, after Imran Khan's ouster in a vote of no-confidence, and staying in the government in the absence of powers could damage the party further, The News reported.