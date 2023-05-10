Nazi-linked jewelry up for auction despite criticism

"This is a moral issue. This auction is doubly indecent," Yonathan Arfi, president of the Representative Council of Jewish Institutions in France (CRIF), said in a statement on Tuesday. "Not only are the funds used to acquire these jewels partly from the aryanization of Jewish property carried out by Nazi Germany, but, in addition, this sale is to fund a foundation whose mission is to ensure the posterity of the family name of a former Nazi!"