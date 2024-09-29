Nepal: 104 killed in landslides, floods, at least 69 still missing

Landslides and floods induced by incessant rain in Nepal have left 104 people dead and 74 others injured, the home ministry said. Ministry spokesperson Rishiram Tiwari said on Saturday in a statement that 69 more people were missing, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The Kathmandu Valley suffered the highest loss with 34 deaths," Tiwari said, noting that more than 3,000 people had been rescued by security forces and the government had decided to provide free treatment to the injured and start a rehabilitation programme as early as possible for those who lost their homes.

Several highways and bridges were destroyed in different parts of the country, and clearing the highways is the government's top priority, the spokesperson said. According to a Nepal police statement, almost all the highways, including those connecting the rest of the country with the capital city of Kathmandu, had been obstructed owing to the disaster.