Nepal, and India reach a 7-point understanding on water resources

Pancheshwar is part of the Mahakali Treaty signed between Nepal and India in 1996 that was expected to produce 6,000 megawatts of energy and would irrigate thousands of lands between the two nations but has been failing to go for execution due to several differences between the two sides.



The formation of the PDA is essential to produce the power from the project that has been in limbo for decades.



The meeting also recalled the India-Nepal Joint Vision Statement on Power Sector Cooperation issued during the visit of Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba to India in April 2022, where the two premiers directed their concerned officials to expedite the bilateral discussions towards early finalization of the project's DPR, the JCWR extended the tenure of the Team of Experts (ToE) unto March 2023 for the finalization of the DPR of Pancheshwar Multipurpose Project and agreed to hold the 4th ToE meeting at the earliest, according to a statement issued by the Embassy of India on Saturday upon completion of the meeting.