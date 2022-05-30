Nepal Army physically locates plane air crash site

The Nepali Army has physically located the Tara Airlines plane crash site in the country's Mustang district, its Spokesperson Brigadier General Narayan Silwal said on Monday.

The turboprop Twin Otter 9N-AET plane had four Indian nationals, two Germans and 13 Nepali passengers besides a three-member Nepali crew.



The aircraft lost contact with the airport authorities within 12 minutes after it took off at 9.55 a.m.



According to Tara Air, the missing aircraft last came in contact with the Jomsom Tower at 10.07 a.m. on Sunday at Ghodepani and then lost contact.

The search and rescue troops have physically located the plane crash site. Details will be followed, Brig. Gen. Silwal said on Twitter.

Crash site: Sanosware, Thasang-2, Mustang, he tweeted along with a picture of what appears to be the wreckage of the aircraft.

The fate of 22 people, including the four members of an Indian family, on board the Nepalese airlines plane remained unclear as bad weather made it difficult to locate the aircraft that went missing on Sunday morning in the mountainous region of the Himalayan nation minutes after taking off from the tourist city of Pokhara.