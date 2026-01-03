Nepal: Buddha Air turboprop skids off Bhadrapur runway; all 55 on board safe
Aircraft, operating a Kathmandu–Bhadrapur service, momentarily lost its course during the landing run and skidded beyond runway’s edge
A routine domestic journey in Nepal turned tense on Saturday when a Buddha Air turboprop aircraft slipped off the runway while landing at Bhadrapur Airport in Jhapa district, triggering swift emergency action but ending without loss of life.
The aircraft, operating a Kathmandu–Bhadrapur service, momentarily lost its course during the landing run and skidded beyond the runway’s edge. Moments of alarm followed, but relief soon set in as authorities confirmed that all 51 passengers and four crew members emerged safe from the incident.
The flight, tracked as an ATR 72-500 turboprop — an aircraft commonly relied upon for Nepal’s short-haul routes — encountered difficulty during touchdown. Nepal Police acknowledged the mishap in a statement on X, noting that emergency responders moved quickly to rescue everyone on board and secure the site.
Buddha Air, in its own message, expressed deep concern over the episode while extending heartfelt thanks to the Nepal Police, Nepali Army, Civil Aviation Authority, and its own ground staff for their prompt and coordinated response. The airline said passengers who suffered minor injuries were given immediate medical attention and later returned home safely.
Emergency teams fanned out across the airfield within minutes, ensuring safe evacuation and stabilising the aircraft. Although the runway excursion briefly disrupted operations at Bhadrapur Airport, officials said normal services are being restored following precautionary inspections.
A detailed investigation is now underway, with authorities set to examine weather conditions, runway characteristics, and aircraft performance to piece together the sequence of events.
The incident has once again cast a spotlight on aviation safety in Nepal, where regional turboprop flights often operate amid demanding terrain and unpredictable weather. Yet officials stressed that Saturday’s episode stood in stark contrast to past tragedies, underscoring how rapid response and favourable circumstances can turn a potentially grave situation into a story of collective vigilance and relief.
With IANS inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines