Nepal: Buddha Air turboprop skids off Bhadrapur runway; all 55 on board safe

A routine domestic journey in Nepal turned tense on Saturday when a Buddha Air turboprop aircraft slipped off the runway while landing at Bhadrapur Airport in Jhapa district, triggering swift emergency action but ending without loss of life.

The aircraft, operating a Kathmandu–Bhadrapur service, momentarily lost its course during the landing run and skidded beyond the runway’s edge. Moments of alarm followed, but relief soon set in as authorities confirmed that all 51 passengers and four crew members emerged safe from the incident.

The flight, tracked as an ATR 72-500 turboprop — an aircraft commonly relied upon for Nepal’s short-haul routes — encountered difficulty during touchdown. Nepal Police acknowledged the mishap in a statement on X, noting that emergency responders moved quickly to rescue everyone on board and secure the site.