Nepal elects Ram Chandra Poudel of Nepali Congress as new President

"I am fully confident that the members of the federal parliament and provincial assemblies will vote for me. I believe that they will make the right judgment of my long struggle," he said.



The outcome of the election comes as a relief for the government headed by Prime Minister "Prachanda" as Oli-led CPN-UML withdrew its support to his government following a rift over backing Poudel for the presidential poll.



The term of office of the President will be five years from the date of election and an individual can be elected for the post for only two terms.



Although the post of President is largely ceremonial, Nepal's political parties have lately shown a growing interest in the post owing to the discretionary powers the Constitution accords to the post.



The Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP), which has 14 lawmakers in the House of Representatives and 28 lawmakers in the provincial assemblies, decided to stay neutral in the presidential election. The Nepal Workers and Peasants Party also did not participate in the presidential election.