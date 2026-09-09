Nepal flash floods death toll rises to 1,365 as search for missing continues
According to Nepal Police, 5,326 people, including 589 foreign nationals, remain missing as rescue operations continue in flood-hit Nepal
The death toll from the devastating flash floods in Nepal has risen to 1,365, authorities said on Wednesday, as rescue teams continued to recover bodies from some of the worst-hit areas and search for thousands of people still missing.
According to a Nepal Police news bulletin, 5,326 people remain unaccounted for, including at least 589 foreign nationals. Rescue and recovery operations are continuing across several affected districts.
Chitwan has recorded the highest number of recovered bodies at 363, followed by Nawalparasi East with 226, Nawalparasi West with 222 and Nuwakot with 197.
Authorities have also recovered 174 bodies in Rasuwa, 75 in Gorkha, 70 in Dhading and 38 in Tanahu.
So far, 102 bodies have been identified and handed over to relatives, police said. Another 1,147 unidentified bodies have been placed underground by security personnel in accordance with prescribed procedures, including the collection of DNA samples to aid the identification process.
The disaster began on 26 August after an ice-rock avalanche near the Nepal-Tibet border triggered massive flooding in the Himalayan region.
The resulting surge travelled downstream through the Bhotekoshi River, which flows south from the border region, inundating towns and villages across northern and central Nepal.
The floodwaters swept away homes, vehicles, roads and bridges and caused extensive damage to hydropower infrastructure, leaving communities cut off and hampering rescue efforts.
The disaster has also affected neighbouring China. At least 43 people were reported killed on the Chinese side, while more than 500 people remain missing in Tibet, according to Chinese media reports.
With thousands still missing in Nepal, rescue teams and security personnel continue to search affected areas, recover bodies and assist families awaiting news of their loved ones.
With PTI inputs