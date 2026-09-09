Nepal flash floods death toll rises to 1,365 as search for missing continues

The death toll from the devastating flash floods in Nepal has risen to 1,365, authorities said on Wednesday, as rescue teams continued to recover bodies from some of the worst-hit areas and search for thousands of people still missing.

According to a Nepal Police news bulletin, 5,326 people remain unaccounted for, including at least 589 foreign nationals. Rescue and recovery operations are continuing across several affected districts.

Chitwan has recorded the highest number of recovered bodies at 363, followed by Nawalparasi East with 226, Nawalparasi West with 222 and Nuwakot with 197.

Authorities have also recovered 174 bodies in Rasuwa, 75 in Gorkha, 70 in Dhading and 38 in Tanahu.