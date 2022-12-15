Nepal-India to hold joint military exercise from Friday

Nepal and India are all set to conduct the 16th edition of Surya Kiran, the joint military training exercise between the two South Asian nations, from Friday.



The exercise, which will focus on counter-terrorism, martial arts, humanitarian aid, natural disasters, environmental protection, will take place at the Integrated Military Training Centre in Saljhandi, Rupandehi district.



According to the Nepal Army, the Surya Kiranis a 14-day long joint training based on counter-insurgency operations in the jungle and mountainous terrain.