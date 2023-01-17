Nepal plane crash: Death toll rises to 71 as authorities hand over victims' bodies to family members

The relatives of the deceased were waiting outside the hospital to receive the bodies. The relatives of Sanjaya Jaishwal, Shambhu Jaishwal and Arjun Kumar were among them.



The family members of the air crash victims have been provided with counselling at the hospital premises, which were guarded by security personnel.



Bodies of 22 people, all Nepalese, who died in the tragedy have been handed over to their relatives from Pokhara Academy for Health Sciences on Tuesday, according to Sudarshan Bartaula, a spokesperson for Yeti Airlines.



Both the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder were recovered on Monday as search and rescue teams rappelled down a 300-metre gorge to continue their efforts.



The Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) records radio transmissions and other sounds in the cockpit, such as conversations between the pilots, and engine noises. The flight data recorder (FDR) records more than 80 different types of information such as speed, altitude and direction, as well as pilot actions and performance of important systems.



The boxes were handed over to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN). The boxes could offer vital clues about Sunday's crash.



Experts from France's accident investigation agency were expected to arrive in Nepal to help authorities to probe the accident, Radio France Internationale reported.



The crashed twin-propeller plane was made by France-based aircraft manufacturer ATR.