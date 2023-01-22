Nepal plane crash: Relatives of 4 Indians yet to receive dead bodies

The relatives of four Indians who died in a plane crash in Nepal are still waiting to receive the dead bodies of their family members despite spending their third day at a hospital here on Saturday.

Nepalese authorities on Tuesday started handing over to family members the bodies of those killed after Yeti Airlines' aircraft with 72 people crashed minutes before landing in a river gorge in the resort city of Pokhara on Sunday.

Fifty-three Nepalese passengers and 15 foreign nationals, including 5 Indians, and four crew members were on board the aircraft when it crashed. The five Indians, all reportedly from Uttar Pradesh, have been identified as Abhisekh Kushwaha, 25, Bishal Sharma, 22, Anil Kumar Rajbhar, 27, Sonu Jaiswal, 35, and Sanjaya Jaiswal.