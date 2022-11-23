Nepal PM Deuba wins for a record 7th time

Nepal's Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, who is also the President of Nepali Congress, has won a record seventh time in the parliamentary election held earlier this week.



Sunday's polls were the second parliamentary elections after Nepal promulgated the new constitution in 2015 that enshrined the Himalayan nation as a federal, secular and republic country.



As per the Election Commission, Deuba has been re-elected from Dadeldhura defeating the independent candidate, Sagar Dhakal.



An Oxford University graduate, Dhakal threw his hat against Deuba to unseat him saying that it is time for the youth and new breeds to rule.