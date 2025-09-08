Nepal protests: At least 19 dead, home minister quits; UP boosts border security

At least 19 people were killed and over 300 injured on Monday as police used force to disperse widespread youth protests in Nepal against the government’s ban on popular social media platforms.

Thousands of young demonstrators, including school students rallying under the banner 'Gen Z', gathered outside Parliament in capital Kathmandu, demanding an immediate reversal of the ban. The protests spread to cities including Pokhara, Butwal, Bhairahawa, Bharatpur, Itahari, and Damak.

Nepal Police spokesperson Binod Ghimire reported 17 deaths during clashes in Kathmandu and two in Sunsari district, where police fired on protesters.

Home minister Ramesh Lekhak, a member of the Nepali Congress coalition, resigned on moral grounds amid the unrest, according to party sources. The Nepali Army was deployed to the capital, securing roads around the Parliament complex.

The protests turned violent when some demonstrators entered the Parliament premises, leading police to respond with water cannons, tear gas, and live rounds.

Hospitals reported numerous casualties. According to the Kathmandu Post, eight people died at the National Trauma Centre, with others succumbing at Everest Hospital, Civil Hospital, Kathmandu Medical College, and Tribhuvan Teaching Hospital. The health ministry confirmed that 347 injured protesters were receiving treatment nationwide, with some hospitals overwhelmed and referring patients elsewhere.

Curfews were imposed in Kathmandu and extended to Lalitpur, Pokhara, Butwal, and Itahari. Chief district officer Chhabi Lal Rijal announced a ban on public movement, gatherings, and protests in restricted zones, which later expanded to areas near the president’s residence and prime minister’s office.

The unrest was triggered by the government’s decision on 4 September to ban 26 social media platforms — including Facebook, WhatsApp, X, Instagram, and YouTube — for failing to register with the ministry of communication and information technology.