Nepal protests: At least 19 dead, home minister quits; UP boosts border security
Residents in UP border towns concerned about fallout of Nepal's social media ban, impact on cross-border communication and family ties
At least 19 people were killed and over 300 injured on Monday as police used force to disperse widespread youth protests in Nepal against the government’s ban on popular social media platforms.
Thousands of young demonstrators, including school students rallying under the banner 'Gen Z', gathered outside Parliament in capital Kathmandu, demanding an immediate reversal of the ban. The protests spread to cities including Pokhara, Butwal, Bhairahawa, Bharatpur, Itahari, and Damak.
Nepal Police spokesperson Binod Ghimire reported 17 deaths during clashes in Kathmandu and two in Sunsari district, where police fired on protesters.
Home minister Ramesh Lekhak, a member of the Nepali Congress coalition, resigned on moral grounds amid the unrest, according to party sources. The Nepali Army was deployed to the capital, securing roads around the Parliament complex.
The protests turned violent when some demonstrators entered the Parliament premises, leading police to respond with water cannons, tear gas, and live rounds.
Hospitals reported numerous casualties. According to the Kathmandu Post, eight people died at the National Trauma Centre, with others succumbing at Everest Hospital, Civil Hospital, Kathmandu Medical College, and Tribhuvan Teaching Hospital. The health ministry confirmed that 347 injured protesters were receiving treatment nationwide, with some hospitals overwhelmed and referring patients elsewhere.
Curfews were imposed in Kathmandu and extended to Lalitpur, Pokhara, Butwal, and Itahari. Chief district officer Chhabi Lal Rijal announced a ban on public movement, gatherings, and protests in restricted zones, which later expanded to areas near the president’s residence and prime minister’s office.
The unrest was triggered by the government’s decision on 4 September to ban 26 social media platforms — including Facebook, WhatsApp, X, Instagram, and YouTube — for failing to register with the ministry of communication and information technology.
While officials maintain the ban aims to regulate social media, many citizens view it as a crackdown on free speech and fear censorship.
Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli defended the move, saying his government “would always oppose anomalies and arrogance, and would never accept any act that undermines the nation.” He added the government was not against social media but opposed companies “making money and yet not complying with the law.” He labelled critics as “puppets who only oppose for the sake of opposing.”
Journalists held a demonstration at Maitighar Mandala in Kathmandu, protesting the ban. The Computer Association of Nepal warned that shutting down key platforms simultaneously could disrupt education, business, and communication, urging wider consultations.
A youth social media campaign called 'Nepo Kid' has also gained popularity, criticising children of politicians for “enjoying privileges with money earned from corruption”, adding a socio-political angle to the protests.
Meanwhile, security has been tightened in several Uttar Pradesh districts bordering Nepal following the protests.
In Balrampur, police intensified border security with drone surveillance and extra forces deployed at police stations. The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) in Bahraich increased patrolling and checks on highways, village paths, and forest routes connecting India and Nepal.
Ganga Singh Udawat, SSB’s 42nd battalion commandant, said monitoring technology like face recognition and number plate readers are being used closely. Despite only sporadic protests near Nepalgunj, vigilance has been stepped up.
Residents on both sides expressed concern. Akash Pandey from Sonouli highlighted that high call costs make social media vital for families, especially those with relatives married across the border. Tourism has also suffered, with stranded Indian tourists awaiting safe return arrangements.
With PTI inputs