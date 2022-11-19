Nepal set for federal, provincial polls on Sunday

Nepal is all set to go to the polls on Sunday which will elect a total 825 representatives to the federal and provincial assemblies for a second time after the Himalayan nation adopted federalism in 2015.



"We have prepared all necessary preparations in order to hold the elections in a free, fair and transparent manner," Chief Election Commissioner Dinesh Thapaliya said.



The new government will be formed at the centre and in all seven provinces. Some high-profile appointments like that of a President, Vice President, Prime Minister, Speaker will be made following the results.



According to the Election Commission, a total 1,79,88,570 voters are eligible to elect the 165 federal and 220 provincial assemblies representatives through the first-past-the-post (FPTS) election system.



Another 110 seats of the federal parliament will be elected through the proportional representation system.



The strength of the House of Representatives is 275.



Similarly, for federal assemblies, the elections will be conducted for 330 seats under the FPTS system and 220 sets of candidates will be elected under the provision of proportional representation.