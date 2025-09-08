Nepal: Six dead in protests against social media ban, corruption

At least six protesters were killed and dozens more injured as violent demonstrations, led largely by Nepal’s Gen Z population, rocked the capital Kathmandu and spread to other major cities across the country. The unrest was sparked by the government’s recent decision to ban 26 social media platforms, including X, WhatsApp, YouTube and Instagram, and growing public outrage over state corruption.

The protests, which began on 7 September in Kathmandu’s New Baneshwor district, escalated rapidly after demonstrators stormed the restricted zone outside the Federal Parliament premises. Police responded with tear gas, rubber bullets, water cannons — and ultimately, live ammunition.

According to Civil Hospital and National Trauma Centre officials, five protesters died while receiving treatment for injuries sustained in the clashes, bringing the total confirmed death toll to six.

A doctor at the Trauma Centre said, “Four protesters died while undergoing treatment at the hospital after being hurt during the protest in Baneshwar. Ten other demonstrators who have serious bullet injuries in their heads and chests are receiving treatment at the hospital.”

Journalists and photographers were also among the wounded. Dipendra Dhungana of Naya Patrika, Umesh Karki of Nepal Press, and Shyam Shrestha of Kantipur Television were struck by rubber bullets while covering the unrest and are being treated at Civil Hospital.

In response to the violence, the Kathmandu district administration imposed a curfew from 12.30 pm to 10.00 pm, covering a large section of central Kathmandu including Baneshwor Chowk to Bijuli Bazaar bridge (west), Tinkune Chowk (east), Ratna Rajya School (north), and Shankhamul bridge (south). The Nepali Army has also been deployed to support security forces in managing the unrest.