Nepal: Six dead in protests against social media ban, corruption
Government says ban was response to “fake IDs” used on social media platforms to spread hate, disinformation, and fraud
At least six protesters were killed and dozens more injured as violent demonstrations, led largely by Nepal’s Gen Z population, rocked the capital Kathmandu and spread to other major cities across the country. The unrest was sparked by the government’s recent decision to ban 26 social media platforms, including X, WhatsApp, YouTube and Instagram, and growing public outrage over state corruption.
The protests, which began on 7 September in Kathmandu’s New Baneshwor district, escalated rapidly after demonstrators stormed the restricted zone outside the Federal Parliament premises. Police responded with tear gas, rubber bullets, water cannons — and ultimately, live ammunition.
According to Civil Hospital and National Trauma Centre officials, five protesters died while receiving treatment for injuries sustained in the clashes, bringing the total confirmed death toll to six.
A doctor at the Trauma Centre said, “Four protesters died while undergoing treatment at the hospital after being hurt during the protest in Baneshwar. Ten other demonstrators who have serious bullet injuries in their heads and chests are receiving treatment at the hospital.”
Journalists and photographers were also among the wounded. Dipendra Dhungana of Naya Patrika, Umesh Karki of Nepal Press, and Shyam Shrestha of Kantipur Television were struck by rubber bullets while covering the unrest and are being treated at Civil Hospital.
In response to the violence, the Kathmandu district administration imposed a curfew from 12.30 pm to 10.00 pm, covering a large section of central Kathmandu including Baneshwor Chowk to Bijuli Bazaar bridge (west), Tinkune Chowk (east), Ratna Rajya School (north), and Shankhamul bridge (south). The Nepali Army has also been deployed to support security forces in managing the unrest.
“We have imposed a curfew which will remain in force until 10.00 pm local time to bring the situation under control after protesters began to turn violent,” said Muktiram Rijal, spokesperson for the Kathmandu district office.
Despite police use of water cannons, tear gas, and rubber bullets, demonstrators continued to clash with authorities. Officials have described the situation as “highly tense”, with efforts underway to restore order and ensure civilian safety.
The protests were triggered by the government’s sudden and sweeping ban on major social media platforms. Thousands of young people — many of them students in school and college uniforms — poured onto the streets holding national flags and placards reading 'shut down corruption and not social media', 'unban social media', and 'youths against corruption”.
The Oli government said the ban was a response to “fake IDs” being used on social media platforms to spread hate speech, disinformation, and commit fraud. A total of 26 platforms, including X, Reddit, LinkedIn, Pinterest and Signal, were blocked after failing to register under new government regulations. Only five companies, including TikTok, complied with the order and avoided the ban.
“The independence of the nation is greater than the loss of jobs of a handful of individuals. How can it be acceptable to defy the law, disregard the Constitution, and disrespect national dignity, independence, and sovereignty?” Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli said in a defiant address on Sunday, rejecting criticism of the crackdown.
But critics argue the move is a dangerous step toward authoritarianism and a direct threat to freedom of speech. On Sunday, dozens of journalists demonstrated in Kathmandu holding placards that read: 'no shutdown of social networks, no silencing of voices' and 'freedom of expression is our right'.
International press freedom watchdog Committee to Protect Journalists, said in a statement the ban “sets a dangerous precedent for press freedom”.
The wave of protests has not been confined to the capital. Demonstrations broke out in Jhapa’s Damak, where protesters set fire to motorcycles and burned an effigy of PM Oli. In an attempt to storm the municipal office, they clashed with police and at least one protester was critically injured by rubber bullets.
In other cities including Pokhara, Butwal, Chitwan, Nepalgunj, and Biratnagar, Gen Z demonstrators rallied with the same demands: end corruption, unban social media, and ensure transparency in governance.
The ban on social media has caused chaos across various sectors in Nepal. Businesses and Nepal’s vital tourism industry — which relies heavily on online promotion and communication — were particularly hard hit. Thousands of Nepalese with family members working abroad have also been left with no way to communicate, causing emotional distress.
“This horrifying event highlights gross medical negligence and a complete failure to ensure basic hygiene and patient safety,” said one protester, referring not only to the social media ban but a broader pattern of perceived government failure, including recent scandals in the healthcare sector.
The government claims the ban is legally grounded. The ministry of communications and information technology said the companies were given seven days to register with the authorities following a court order, which they failed to do.
A series of new Bills under debate in Nepal’s Parliament could soon allow authorities to fine or jail citizens for publishing content deemed to be against the “national interest”, revoke press licences, and shut down newspapers.
Observers say the recent events are symptomatic of a deeper democratic backslide under Oli’s leadership. While TikTok was banned for nine months in 2023 over “hate speech and cybercrime”, it was reinstated after agreeing to government oversight. The current ban, however, is far more extensive and has stoked fears that Nepal is moving toward a more repressive information regime.
As the death toll rises, the call for accountability and transparency has become louder. Protesters have vowed to continue their agitation until the government reverses the social media ban and launches a serious crackdown on corruption.
Civil society groups are urging international watchdogs and the diplomatic community to intervene and press for restoration of digital freedoms. For now, the Oli government remains defiant — but as the youth-led uprising gains momentum, observers say the coming days may define Nepal’s democratic future.
With inputs from agencies
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines