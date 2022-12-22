Nepal Supreme Court orders release of serial killer Charles Sobhraj

A life-term in Nepal means 20 years in jail.



The order by the division bench of Nepal's top court on Wednesday came after Shobraj filed a plea claiming that he was put in prison more than the period recommended for him.



There is a legal provision to release prisoners who have completed 75 per cent jail term and showed good character during imprisonment.



Sobhraj through his petition had claimed that he had completed his jail term as per the concessions' entitled to senior citizens of Nepal.



He claimed that he had already served 17 of the 20 years of his sentence and had already been recommended for release for behaving well.