Nepal votes in general elections

Altogether 7,219 observers are monitoring the elections.



Home Secretary Binod Singh said that all required security arrangements are in place to ensure free, fair and transparent elections and urged the voters to cast their ballots without any fear and intimidation.



Around 300,000 security personnel including those from the Nepal Army, Armed Police Force, National Intelligence Department and temporary police have been deployed across the Himalayan nation, according to the Home Ministry.



It is expected that results under the FPTS system will be announce within a few days, while vote count of proportional representation is expected to take some time, according to the Election Commission.