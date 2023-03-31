Nepal's PM to expand cabinet this week, Congress to get key ministerial portfolios including finance

This will be first cabinet reshuffle by Prime Minister Prachanda after he got vote of confidence in mid-March for a second time in past four months. He was appointed as the prime minister in December 2022 in alliance with the CPN (UML) led by KP Sharma Oli after breaking an alliance with the Congress party. However, Prachanda broke alliance with the UML barely two months later and again joined hands with the Congress party in the course of presidential polls in the first week of March.



Miffed at Prachanda's decision to lend support to Nepali Congress leader Ramchandra Poudel as the country's President, the UML quit the government by recalling its eight cabinet ministers. Those ministerial portfolios fell vacant since then.



Prime Minister now Prachanda enjoys support of the Nepali Congress, CPN (Maoist Centre), Janata Samajbadi Party, Janamat Party and Nagarik Unmukti Party, CPN (Unified Socialist), Loktantrik Samajwadi Party and Rastriya Janamorcha.