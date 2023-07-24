Netanyahu discharged after surgery ahead of parliament vote on Israel's judicial reforms

The anomaly was a heart conduction problem that Netanyahu was known to have for years, the doctors said.

They added that he was showing symptoms of dehydration.

“Last week there was a disturbance in the ECG. Following the disturbance, [Netanyahu] underwent an invasive examination, which did not justify a pacemaker, but as is customary in such cases, a subcutaneous monitor was implanted” as a precaution, Nof said.

Last week, Netanyahu was hospitalised from Saturday to Sunday after he complained of dizziness following a trip Friday to the Sea of Galilee, where he acknowledged spending several hours in the sun and scorching heat “without a hat, without water.” Sheba Hospital then said that the doctors had completed a series of examinations and found that the Prime Minister's heart “is completely normal,” and that “at no point was any heart arrhythmia found”.

In a video message shortly before 1 AM on Sunday Netanyahu said that “a week ago they put a monitoring device. That device beeped this evening and said I need to receive a pacemaker." "I need to do this already tonight. I’m feeling excellent, but I’m listening to my doctors,” he stressed.

Netanyahu’s surgery, and the nighttime announcement that came shortly before the procedure itself, came amid rising criticism over the lack of transparency over his medical condition.