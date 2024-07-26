Netanyahu meets Biden, Harris to narrow "gaps" on Gaza ceasefire deal

US president Joe Biden and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu met on Thursday, 25 July to close the remaining "gaps" in the push for a Gaza ceasefire deal, the White House said quoting media reports.

The meeting at the White House came a day after Netanyahu gave a speech before the US Congress as thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrated outside, BBC reported.

US Vice-President Kamala Harris later met Netanyahu and said she had voiced "serious concerns" over casualties in Gaza.

The meeting follows months of tension over the conflict in Gaza, with Biden reaching the point in May, according to his friend and former Defence Secretary Chuck Hagel, where he said "enough is enough".

Biden also previously publicly threatened to hold back weapons shipments if Israel launched a large-scale ground offensive in Rafah, prompting anger in Israel, BBC reported.

At a news briefing, National Security Spokesman John Kirby said the pair discussed the urgent need for a hostage release deal, the potential of conflict spilling over into Lebanon, the threat of Iran and the need to reach "compromises" in peace talks.

While Kirby added that "gaps remain" in the US-Israel relationship, it was still "healthy".

"By healthy, I mean they're not going to agree on everything," he said, adding that Biden was "very comfortable with the relationship he has with the Prime Minister".