Netanyahu's new hardline Israeli govt sworn in

Benjamin Netanyahu, the longest-serving Israeli leader, has returned to power as the country's Prime Minister at the helm of an extreme-right coalition.



In an official inauguration ceremony at Parliament on Thursday, lawmakers voted by 63-54 in favour of approving the new government, reports Xinhua news agency.



The new government is made up of an alliance of Netanyahu's conservative Likud party; the pro-settler Religious Zionism which calls for annexation of the West Bank; the Jewish Power party whose leader was convicted of supporting "Jewish terrorism and inciting racism"; and the Noam party, an extreme-right party that opposes LGBTQ rights, as well as Shas and United Torah Judaism, two ultra-Orthodox parties.