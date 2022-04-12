Netflix adds 'Two Thumbs Up' to offer better recommendations

"Our current Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down buttons are a good way for you to tell us how you feel about a series or film, and in return, you get a profile that's better personalised to your taste," the company said in a blogpost.



"However, we have learned over time that these feelings can go beyond a simple like or dislike. Providing an additional way to tell us when you are really into something means a profile with recommendations that better reflect what you enjoy," it added.



Users can find this option next to the Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down buttons on your TV, Web, Android and iOS mobile devices.