New AI tool may help diagnose post-Covid lung problems

The team demonstrated that the tool could reveal signs of pulmonary fibrosis in Covid long-haulers, thus helping to account for shortness of breath, coughing and other lung troubles. A diagnosis, Gao suggests, that would be impossible with standard CT image analytics.



"With DLPE, for the first time, we proved that long-term CT lesions can explain such symptoms," he said. "Thus, treatments for fibrosis may be very effective at addressing the long-term respiratory complications of Covid-19."



While the DLPE is primarily developed with post-Covid recovery in mind, the team also tested the platform on chest scans taken from people with various other lung problems, including pneumonia, tuberculosis and lung cancer.



The researchers showed how their tool could serve as a broad diagnostic aide for all lung diseases, empowering radiologists to, as Gao puts it, "see the unseen".