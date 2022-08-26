New generation of Covid vaccine shows promising results

A team of researchers is developing a coronavirus vaccine designed to be less sensitive to mutations and will likely be equipped for future strains.



As per a study, published in the journal EMBO Molecular Medicine, the vaccine showed promising results in mice, and the researchers now hope to be able to take it to safety studies on humans.



"The idea is that it will give broader protection that more resembles that gained after an actual infection and will be a bit more future-proof than the vaccines currently in use," said researcher Matti Sallberg, professor at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden.

In this newly published study, the researchers show that the vaccine protects mice against serious infection from the beta variant of SARS-CoV-2, a variant that can evade the immune response, and activates immune cells (T cells) that recognise the coronavirus found in bats.