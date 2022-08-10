New Langya virus in China infects 35 people, can impair liver & kidney

Henipavirus can cause severe disease in animals and humans and are classified as biosafety Level 4 viruses with case fatality rates between 40-75 percent, according to the data from World Health Organization (WHO), highlighting that this is much higher than the fatality rate of the coronavirus.



There is currently no vaccine or treatment for Henipavirus and the only treatment is supportive care to manage complications.



The cases of Langya henipavirus so far have not been fatal or very serious, so there is no need for panic, Wang Linfa, a Professor in the Programme in Emerging Infectious Diseases at Duke-NUS Medical School was quoted as saying to Global Times.



However, it is still a cause for alarm as many viruses that exist in nature have unpredictable results when they infect humans, Wang said.



No significant spatial or temporal clustering of Langya henipavirus has been found till now, meaning that human-to-human transmission of the virus has not been proven, although previous reports suggest that the virus can be transmitted from person to person.



"Coronavirus will not be the last infectious disease to cause a pandemic worldwide, as new infectious diseases will have an increasingly greater impact on human daily life," Wang Xinyu, Deputy Chief Physician at the department of Infectious Diseases of Huashan Hospital Affiliated to Fudan University, was quoted as saying.