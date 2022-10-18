New 'protein prompt' may lead to possible universal Covid treatment

Scientists have found a way to produce a protein in mice that can block multiple variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus from entering cells and causing the respiratory disease, an advance that may lead to a 'universal' treatment for COVID-19.

Using messenger RNA (mRNA) packaged in lipid nanoparticles, the scientists showed in a mouse model that host cells can produce a 'decoy' enzyme that binds to coronavirus spike proteins, meaning the virus should not be able to latch onto cells in the host's airway and start the infection.



"Rather than messenger RNA as a vaccine, this shows that mRNA can be used as a universal therapy against different coronaviruses," said lead researcher Gaurav Sahay from Oregon State University (OSU) in the US.



"Despite mass vaccination, there is an urgent need to develop effective treatment options to end this pandemic. Several therapies have shown some effectiveness, but the virus' high mutation rate complicates the development of drugs that treat all variants of concern," Sahay said.



Proteins are large, complex molecules that serve as the workhorses of cells, enabling all of the biological functions within a cell.