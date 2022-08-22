New Virtual Reality jobs die down at Meta, Google amid hiring freeze: Report

In collaboration with Bloomberg, Revelio Labs took a look at the recent hiring trend in the world of metaverse.



In a surprising turn of events, Accenture has put out more VR related job postings than Meta since October 2021, it found.



"When we compare the skill share differences between Accenture and Meta, we see that the VR positions in Accenture have a much higher share in design-focused skills while those in Meta have a greater emphasis on research and product development," the report noted.



Accenture is not looking to conduct ground breaking research, but "is perhaps hoping to leverage existing tools to help its clients adapt and operate in the metaverse".



"Tech companies dominated in their demand for VR talent during the hype but companies in other industries were also looking to expand their services into the metaverse," the report noted.