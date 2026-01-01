New Year resolution is peace on earth, says Donald Trump

Addressing the crowd, Trump painted a glowing picture of the country’s fortunes, proclaiming that the United States was “doing really well” and witnessing unprecedented levels of investment. Factories, he said, were springing up “all over the country”, while economic growth had far outpaced predictions. Citing figures he said exceeded expectations, Trump spoke of a nation surging ahead with renewed confidence.

He also highlighted what he called hundreds of millions of dollars in tariff revenue and pointed to robust military funding as evidence that the country was “back” and “strong”. “I didn’t think it could happen this fast,” Trump told the audience, marvelling at what he described as the speed of America’s turnaround.

The president’s remarks ranged widely, touching on economic performance, investment inflows, tariffs and national security, alongside sharp political notes. He praised Republican leaders in attendance, urged continued efforts to “take back our country”, and alleged the discovery of massive financial misconduct, vowing to recover billions of dollars he claimed had been lost.

One of the evening’s most striking moments came during a live art performance. Trump invited artist Vanessa Horabuena on stage, hailing her as one of the world’s greatest. As a Christian worship song filled the ballroom, she danced and painted before the crowd, ultimately unveiling a portrait of Jesus. Trump promptly auctioned the artwork for charity, offering to sign it to raise its value. The painting sold for a remarkable $2.75 million, with proceeds earmarked for St. Jude’s and a sheriff’s department.

The guest list reflected the evening’s high-profile nature, with figures from politics, business and diplomacy in attendance, including members of the Trump family, senior administration officials, prominent businessmen and foreign leaders. The gathering, according to a White House pool report, was both festive and theatrical — a fitting stage for Trump’s blend of pageantry, politics and proclamation as he rang in the New Year with a call for peace and a declaration of national revival.

With IANS inputs