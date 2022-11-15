New York prosecutor returns looted antiquities to India, Pakistan

Another was a statute depicting a Maitreya form of Lord Buddha, from the Gandharan period, 1000 to 2000 BCE.



The prosecutor's office said that they had been seized from storage units belonging to the Art of the Past gallery.



The Maitreya statute had allegedly been looted and smuggled by the Butt Network of Zahid Parvez and Zeeshan Butt using their family businesses spread across Islamabad, Bangkok, Hong Kong, and Dubai, the office said.



The network supplied the international art market with stolen antiquities from countries including, but not limited to, Afghanistan, Pakistan and India, it added.



Bragg's office said that five co-conspirators of Kapoor -- Richar Salmon, Neil Perry, Selina Mohammed, Aaron Freedman and Sushma Sareen -- have already been convicted by courts in the US.