"New York Times feed equivalent of diarrhea," says Elon Musk, newspaper loses blue tick badge

America's leading newspaper, The New York Times has lost its blue tick on Twitter after it said it would not pay to remain verified
Twitter CEO Elon Musk bashed the news organization, calling its feed on Twitter "an equivalent of diarrhea".
"The real tragedy of NYTimes is that their propaganda isn't even interesting", Musk wrote on Twitter.
"Also, their feed is the Twitter equivalent of diarrhea. It's unreadable," he added. The New York Times,however, has not responded to Musk's comments.
"On April 1st, we will begin winding down our legacy verified program and removing legacy verified checkmarks. To keep your blue checkmark on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue," Twitter posted from its official handle.
Under the new policy, organizations seeking verification badges have to pay a monthly fee of $1,000 to receive a gold verification tick, while individual accounts must pay $8 a month for a blue one in the US.
The subscription service will generate revenue for Twitter but experts say without the verification process, it will be difficult to tell genuine accounts from impersonators.
Twitter has already announced that, in India, the blue checkmarks from accounts that don't pay the USD 8 monthly subscription fee, will be removed.
Musk who took over the microblogging platform last year had made drastic chnages in Twitter's policy.
Notably, a part from NYT, many news organisations including CNN, the Los Angeles Times and the Washington Post had said they will not pay for Twitter verification. They however still have gold ticks.
