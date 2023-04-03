"New York Times feed equivalent of diarrhea," says Elon Musk, newspaper loses blue tick badge

America's leading newspaper, the New York Times has lost its blue tick varificaton badge on Twitter after it said it would not pay to remain verified.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk bashed the news organization, calling its feed on Twitter "an equivalent of diarrhea".

"The real tragedy of NYTimes is that their propaganda isn't even interesting", Musk wrote on Twitter.

"Also, their feed is the Twitter equivalent of diarrhea. It's unreadable," he added. The New York Times,however, has not responded to Musk's comments.